By Joshua Voydik

⚡ BUY NOW – $9.99 ⚡

PROBLEM: Staying healthy, in shape and feeling great while traveling.

SOLUTION: 150-page guidebook that features creative strategies, tactics and routines from experienced travelers from all walks of life.

Why You Should buy this book

If you've ever been traveling and had no idea how to stay in shapeIf you value your health and fitness If you want to look better, feel better, save time and money

WHO THIS BOOK IS FOR

Travelers, digital nomads and remote workers who stay in countries for weeks or months at a timeFounders, entrepreneurs and execs who travel for business and pleasureWeekend warriors getting away for a few days

There's something for everyone who travels.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THIS BOOK

Along with my own experiences and experiments, I've compiled tactical and functional fitness techniques from 10 other travelers. The book outlines scenarios that travelers may face and provides useful strategies to stay fit. Save yourself hundreds of hours of headache and heartache.

• Learn proven strategies to stay in shape while you're on a two-month jaunt or a two day business trip

• Identify your health and fitness goals for travel so you can stick with a realistic plan

• See real-world, creative strategies, tactics and routines from experienced travelers

BUY NOW – $9.99

CHAPTERS

Chapter One: Developing Your Framework



Chapter Two: Airports & Environments



Chapter Three: What to Bring



Chapter Four: Exercises, Workouts & Yoga



Chapter Five: Your Travel Persona



Chapter Six: Nutrition & Diet



Chapter Seven: Miscellaneous Strategies & Tactics







Full Interviews







FEEL GOOD WHEREVER YOU GO