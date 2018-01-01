PROBLEM: Staying healthy, in shape and feeling great while traveling.
SOLUTION: 150-page guidebook that features creative strategies, tactics and routines from experienced travelers from all walks of life.
Why You Should buy this book
If you've ever been traveling and had no idea how to stay in shapeIf you value your health and fitness If you want to look better, feel better, save time and money
WHO THIS BOOK IS FOR
Travelers, digital nomads and remote workers who stay in countries for weeks or months at a timeFounders, entrepreneurs and execs who travel for business and pleasureWeekend warriors getting away for a few days
There's something for everyone who travels.
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THIS BOOK
Along with my own experiences and experiments, I've compiled tactical and functional fitness techniques from 10 other travelers. The book outlines scenarios that travelers may face and provides useful strategies to stay fit. Save yourself hundreds of hours of headache and heartache.
• Learn proven strategies to stay in shape while you're on a two-month jaunt or a two day business trip
• Identify your health and fitness goals for travel so you can stick with a realistic plan
• See real-world, creative strategies, tactics and routines from experienced travelers
CHAPTERS
Chapter One: Developing Your Framework
Chapter Two: Airports & Environments
Chapter Three: What to Bring
Chapter Four: Exercises, Workouts & Yoga
Chapter Five: Your Travel Persona
Chapter Six: Nutrition & Diet
Chapter Seven: Miscellaneous Strategies & Tactics
Full Interviews
FEEL GOOD WHEREVER YOU GO
