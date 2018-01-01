By Joshua Voydik

PROBLEM: Staying healthy, in shape and feeling great while traveling.

SOLUTION: 150-page guidebook that features creative strategies, tactics and routines from experienced travelers from all walks of life.

Why You Should buy this book

If you've ever been traveling and had no idea how to stay in shapeIf you value your health and fitness If you want to look better, feel better, save time and money

WHO THIS BOOK IS FOR

Travelers, digital nomads and remote workers who stay in countries for weeks or months at a timeFounders, entrepreneurs and execs who travel for business and pleasureWeekend warriors getting away for a few days
There's something for everyone who travels.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THIS BOOK

Along with my own experiences and experiments, I've compiled tactical and functional fitness techniques from 10 other travelers. The book outlines scenarios that travelers may face and provides useful strategies to stay fit. Save yourself hundreds of hours of headache and heartache.

Learn proven strategies to stay in shape while you're on a two-month jaunt or a two day business trip

Identify your health and fitness goals for travel so you can stick with a realistic plan

See real-world, creative strategies, tactics and routines from experienced travelers

CHAPTERS

Chapter One: Developing Your Framework

Chapter Two: Airports & Environments

Chapter Three: What to Bring

Chapter Four: Exercises, Workouts & Yoga

Chapter Five: Your Travel Persona

Chapter Six: Nutrition & Diet

Chapter Seven: Miscellaneous Strategies & Tactics



Full Interviews

FEEL GOOD WHEREVER YOU GO

